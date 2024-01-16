"Would like to visit Ayodhya," says Japanese YouTuber famed for India-themed videos

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo, who is known for creating videos about India has expressed her wish to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"I am a foreigner but I always try to understand Indian culture and religion. Although I am not aware of it much but if Ram Mandir has so much respect, I would like to visit Ayodhya and see the temple once and know about it," she said in a conversation with ANI.

Talking about India and its family values, she said, "In Japan, we also give importance to family. However, here in India, people give a lot of value and importance to family. I started talking to my mother every day after coming to India. People here are very helpful and kindhearted."

Expressing her love for Indian food, she said, "I like pani puri as in Japan we don't get a combination of spicy, sweet and sour."

Previously, Mayo was seen in a video dancing with Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, to the tunes of Rajinikanth's hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from the film 'Jailer'. The video had been shared widely.

After the video of a Japanese man dancing to the song went viral, the Japanese envoy to India created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo in which he is seen shaking a leg to the track.

Talking to ANI, YouTuber Mayo spoke about getting an education in Hindi and how she is fond of making videos in Hindi about Japan and India. She said that Rajinikanth is very famous in Japan and that she wanted to show her love for him.

"The Japanese ambassador used to make a lot of videos about India and Japan. We then decided to collaborate on the video. I suggested Rajinikanth's song when collaborating because he is well-known and popular in Japan. There are numerous die-hard Rajnikanth fans in Japan. We wanted to express our affection for him," said Mayo.

Mayo who speaks fluent Hindi studied the language at Osaka University and has spent over a year in Delhi. Mayo says she fell in love with India while pursuing her studies.

She blogs on food, pop culture, travel and other aspects of life in India and Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor