"Would love to work with Hrithik Roshan": 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Manjari Fadnnis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Actor Manjari Fadnnis has come a long way in the industry. From making acting debut in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Rok Sako To Rok Lo' to playing a pivotal role in romantic drama 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na', this curly-haired girl has been winning hearts with her acting prowess since the mid-2000s.

In her career so far, she has worked in a wide range of genres, sharing screen space with several renowned artists. In an interview with ANI, Manjari expressed her desire to work with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

"I really want to work with Amitabh Bachchan sir. I worked with him on an ad film 2-3 years ago. That was an amazing experience. But it was a short ad. I want to work on a full-fledged film with him. Then, I really enjoyed working with Boman Irani sir. I'd love to work with him again," she shared.

She also expressed her dream of working with Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan.

"I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. I have been his big fan since I was a little girl. So I would love to work with Hrithik. I also want to collaborate with Ranbir. He is a phenomenal actor...," Manjari expressed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Manjari visited legendary actor Anupam Kher's acting school, 'Actor Prepares', where she interacted with a lot of students.

Sharing her experience, Manjari said, "It's actually amazing to meet them. Like, they're filled with so many dreams and so many ambitions. So I really enjoyed spending time with them, and a very bright batch of students."

In February 2025, Kher's acting institute 'Actor Prepares' completed 20 years and to mark the special occasion, the 'Saaransh' star took to social media and announced the 'Actor Prepares Awards.'

"20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE AND ACTOR PREPARES AWARDS: 20 years ago, I had a simple dream to create a space where aspiring actors could hone their craft and find their voice. What began in a small room with a handful of students has grown into a thriving community of performers, and artists. For two decades, we've watched nervous first steps turn into confident strides, hesitant voices transform into powerful performances, and dreams take flight," he wrote.

