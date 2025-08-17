"Would take any chance she got to protect me...": 'Mr. India' director Shekhar Kapur remembers Sridevi's "fiercely loyal" nature

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared a heartfelt memory of working with the late actress Sridevi, recalling their first day of shooting, which appears to be from their 1987 film 'Mr. India.'

The film, which also starred Anil Kapoor, went on to become one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema. However, for Kapur, it's the moments behind the camera that he still remembers fondly.

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the sets. Along with the image, Kapur penned a heartfelt note, revealing how he was left "mesmerised" by Sridevi's dancing during a song sequence in Mahabaleshwar. He recalled that when she began performing, it felt like the "world stopped" for everyone on set.

"This was my first day of shoot with Sridevi ever. We were shooting a song in Mahabaleshwar. And when she started to dance the world stopped for all of us .. the only thing that moved was Sri Devi dancing ..," Kapur wrote.

"We all just gawked. It was like another being had descended amongst us .. and I even forgot to say Cut ! Like everyone else in the set .. we were too mesmerised by Sridevi 's dancing ..," added.

Kapur also reflected on Sridevi's loyalty during the difficult phases of filmmaking. He shared how she would "fiercely protect" him and often went out of her way to support her director.

"There were other things about Sridevi that are not spoken about .. that she was fiercely loyal .. when the film got into trouble .. she would take any chance she got to protect me .. speak about how incredible I was .. she took it upon herself to fiercely protect her Director ..," Kapur wrote.

"Yet, behind her stardom and incredible talent, lay such innocence, such vulnerability," he continued. "And she would use not only her talent to perform .. but bring to it her vulnerability and innocence to it too. As if the only person she would express her inner feelings to was the camera .. her protector in a way .. That's why she was such a star .. she was not afraid to reveal her inner self to the Camera ..," he concluded.

Kapur and Sridevi collaborated only once, but 'Mr. India' remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated films. Sridevi's fiery performance in the song "Hawa Hawai" cemented her status as one of the greatest stars of her generation.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

