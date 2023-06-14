"Wouldn't have been Bholi or met Ali Fazal...": Richa Chadha on 10th anniversary of 'Fukrey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actor Richa Chadha celebrates her journey as she completes a decade of the blockbuster film 'Fukrey' today. The film holds a special place in her heart, not only because it provided her with one of the most iconic characters in her career but it led her to meet her soulmate and life partner, Ali Fazal, on the film's set.

Taking to Instagram, Richa dropped a video showcasing how the journey got started.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctdxh-mgXu3/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#10YearsOfFukrey and a decade of knowing my bestie, life partner and gentleman! 10 years of friends like family, friends through the good times and the bad! Thank you universe, nothing but gratitude in my heart! @alifazal9 thank you @pulkitsamrat you're the glue @kriti.kharbanda , GRATITUDE game on for you, @fukravarun I love u @oyemanjot my first co-star @pankajtripathi @vishakhasingh555 @priyawajanand @mriglamba @excelmovies @vikeshbhutani @vishalrr @vipulhappy boy love."

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Pulkit Samrat commented, "Awwwwww!!"

Pulkit Samrat's girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Richa. I love you!"

She also said in a statement that., "This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways. Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. 'Fukrey' will forever hold a special place in my heart."

'Fukrey,' a comedy-drama directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was released in 2013 and its sequel in 2017 and became an instant hit, winning hearts with its hilarious storyline and memorable characters. Richa Chadha's portrayal of the feisty and unforgettable character, Bholi Punjaban, not only showcased her exceptional acting prowess but also became one of the most beloved characters in recent film history carving a new space for women in comedy in Hindi films, a space that is often overlooked.

Richa and Ali, who fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Fukrey' and they tied the knot on October 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony, captivating fans around the world.

Meanwhile, Richa is all set for the third instalment of 'Fukrey'.

The makers of the comedy film 'Fukrey 3' on Tuesday announced the new release date.

It is slated to release on December 1.

