Wrap-Up Outfits to Pantsuits: 6 Times Triptii Dimri Defined ‘Chic’ with Her Ensembles

Leave it to Triptii Dimri to steal the show with her fiery fashion escapades. From structured silhouettes to bossy pantsuits, the Animal actress has proven that she doesn’t just serve looks—she effortlessly sets fashion trends. Take a look:

Oversized Coat: Triptii Dimri turned heads in a beige oversized coat, worn sans inner layer, and paired simply with white bottoms. She styled her hair in messy waves and opted for a dewy makeup look.

Bodycon Gown: Letting her inner spark shine, Triptii stunned in a sleeveless structured gown featuring a black corset and a shimmery pleated one-sided bottom. Adding a vintage touch, she paired the look with netted gloves, soft waves, and glamorous makeup.

Wrap-Up Dress: Triptii wowed in a blue and white printed wrap dress by Christian Dior. She let the outfit do all the talking, opting for natural hair and a no-makeup look.

Sleek Gown: Exuding diva energy, she rocked a patterned black gown with a folded detail at the bust and a fitted bottom featuring a thigh-high slit. Her loose bun with soft face-framing waves and minimal makeup completed the look.

Beige Pantsuit: Triptii opted for a beige pant paired with a green denim bralette, topped with a cropped coat. She accessorised with a metallic neckpiece, hoops, pointed stilettos, and kept her makeup minimal.

Red Latex One-Piece: Looking fierce in a red-hot latex bodycon, she let the outfit speak volumes. Paired with red stilettos, contemporary gold earrings, and soft waves, this look was pure fire.