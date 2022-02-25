Wrestler Babita Phogat all set to join Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, Feb 25 Ace wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to be locked up inside Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'. After TV actress Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Babita is the fourth contestant on the fearless reality show.

Babita says: "I am very excited to get into a show like 'Lock Upp' because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show."

"With this show, people will get to know what I am. Previously the audience has known me from the film 'Dangal'. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person."

Babita Phogat won India's first gold medal in women's wrestling at 2014 Commonwealth Games. She won silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2010 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships and later forayed into politics in 2019.

'Lock Upp' will be hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The show involves 16 celebrities from all walks of life locked in jail for months without the amenities and they will compete with each other for getting the basic comforts.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor