'Write Your Sequel': Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Chapter 2 Drip Goes Offline; New Store Open In Mumbai (Watch Video)

This week, the first Chapter 2 Drip store opened in Mumbai. The clothing line was started by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother. The retail behemoths Kishore and Ashni Biyani provided seed capital for the start-up, which was established as an online store in 2024 and was worth between Rs 38 crore and Rs 40 crore as of May 2025. With a location in Mumbai's Bandra area, the streetwear clothing brand went "offline" this week. The start-up concept gained traction after the siblings were negatively portrayed in the media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. In 2020, Rhea and Showik were both taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau on drug-related allegations connected to her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking with CNBC TV18, the actress said, “When I was arrested, my t-shirt read: ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.’ It spoke for me when I couldn’t.” In an interview on Sunday, the actor disclosed that the case and the negative public response had a long-lasting effect on the family's career. The twins decided to build a platform that "gave people a voice" as a result of the terrifying encounter, which would later serve as the energy for their startup.

She said, “When we went through the tragedy that we went through, we both lost our careers. I stopped getting any acting work, and Showik, who had scored 96 percentile in CAT and secured admission into a prestigious university, was arrested before he could begin. By the time he came out, he had lost the first trimester—and with it, his MBA plans and future planning… No one wanted to hire someone who had so much media scandal around them.”

This message is further emphasised on their clothing brand's website, which invites users to "write their sequel" by wearing apparel that speaks out. Last week, the Rhea and Showik did a puja at the location after opening their first actual business. The brand offers a large selection of unisex items with inspirational sayings, baggy pants, raw-edged hoodies, and oversized t-shirts.