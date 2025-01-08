Writer-filmmaker Pritish Nandy passes away, Anupam Kher remembers his 'fearless' friend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Film producer, writer, and journalist Pritish Nandy has passed away. Nandy was a multifaceted personality, celebrated for his contributions to journalism, poetry, and Indian cinema.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share an emotional note, remembering Nandy as one of his closest friends.

"Deeply, deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends, #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker, and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared many things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had ever come across. Always larger than life. I learned so many things from him. Of late, we didn't meet much, but there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and, more importantly, #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of yaaron ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together, my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," read the actor's post.

Pritish Nandy was not only a celebrated journalist but also hosted a popular talk show, 'The Pritish Nandy Show', on Doordarshan in the 1990s, where he interviewed several celebrities.

As a film producer, Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', and 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. He also produced the web series 'Four More Shots Please!' and 'Modern Love Mumbai' under his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications.

