Writer-Producer Bahnishikha Das Talks About Her New Web Series ‘Naam Gum Jayega’

Bahnishikha Das, the writer and producer of the web series Naam Gum Jayega, has been intimately involved with the project since its very inception. The series went live on Amazon Prime last month and has been well received by audiences.

Bahnishikha is very happy with the response and said, “I have been associated with it right from scratch—from ideation to bringing it to the screen. I now feel immensely happy, along with a deep sense of achievement, to see it streaming on Amazon Prime.

The feedback and response we’ve been receiving so far for our web series have been amazing—in fact, quite overwhelming.”

“Everyone who has called or messaged after watching it has only raved about it, saying they couldn’t stop midway and were compelled to watch it in one go. That in itself is a great feeling because, in today’s time of fleeting attention spans and such wide exposure to varied content, being able to hold viewers’ attention long enough for them to watch the entire series in one go is a huge achievement—for the writer, the director, and the creators alike. I feel a great sense of accomplishment knowing that I could hold my audience through my storytelling and narrative,” she added.

Though she agrees that writing the series was challenging, as it is loosely based on a true incident, she welcomed the challenge, being truly passionate about her work. She said, “What made Naam Gum Jayega even more interesting for me as a writer is that it’s loosely inspired by a real-life incident—one of the most devastating events in India during the 1990s. This required extensive research and reading, which I truly enjoy.” “The challenging part was that the story is based on a very small aspect of the actual incident, raising questions about an identity—one that was largely unnoticed, ignored, and forgotten by most people. As a result, there was very little, almost no direct material available on it. That led me to use a lot of related research material from that period to weave the story around it—and that’s where the real joy lies for a writer,” she added.

She also urged readers to watch the series, saying, “I’m asking everyone to watch it not just because I co-created the series along with director Akshay Singh, but also because everyone who has watched it so far vouches that our series Naam Gum Jayega, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, is truly a must-watch! It offers viewers a glimpse into a real-life incident that will leave them thinking deeply about how something like that could actually have happened.”

Bahnishikha also mentioned that it’s not just about having the right story, but that the right casting is equally important. She said, “Personally, as a writer, it’s very important for me to see the characters I’ve created on paper come alive through the actors who portray them on screen. After all, they are the ones who breathe life into my characters—so getting the casting right is crucial.” Without revealing too much of the plot, she highlighted her main cast. She said, “My four main characters—played by Rahul Singh, Barkha Bisht, Romit Raaj, and Akshay Singh (who is also the director)—have truly brought them to life! I still remember telling Barkha Bisht at the very beginning that she was my ‘Ayesha,’ and she turned out to be exactly that on screen. My co-producer and director, Akshay Singh, and I are very particular about casting—we never settle until we find an actor who truly embodies the character.”

Reflecting on the evolution of web content in India and where her series fits in, she said, “Frankly, the evolution of web content in India has been amazing—and it’s still an ongoing process. It arrived like a storm, bringing in new kinds of stories and storytelling styles, giving space to genres and narratives that previously didn’t occupy mainstream attention. This led to huge opportunities for experimentation, surprising audiences and encouraging creators to go the extra mile.”

“Today, I can think of telling any story fearlessly, knowing it will find its own audience—because the reach of web content is vast and global. Naam Gum Jayega, now streaming on Amazon Prime, fits perfectly into this growing landscape. Its story and narrative will surprise viewers at every turn, while the layered characters allow people to relate to them—also raising curiosity within a world filled with suspense, twists, and turns beyond imagination, making it a truly entertaining watch for everyone,” Bahnishikha added.