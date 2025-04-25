Writer Sneha Desai on ‘Laapataa Ladies’ winning at Asian Art Film Awards: Storytelling transcends borders

Mumbai, April 25 Writer Sneha Desai is celebrating a proud moment as her film “Laapataa Ladies” clinched an honour at the Asian Art Film Awards.

Reflecting on the film's global recognition, Desai emphasized the universal power of storytelling, noting that it transcends borders and languages to connect hearts across cultures. Sneha Desai has won the Golden Petrel Award for the Best Screenplay for her film in the main competitive section of the Asian Art Film Awards (AAFA).

Speaking about her win, Sneha shared, “I was pleasantly surprised that Lapataa Ladies was chosen to compete in the Main Competitive section, considering how few films make the cut. And for it to go on to win the Best Screenplay award was a delight. The event at Macau was spectacular and offered a rare chance to rub shoulders with some of Asia’s most brilliant creative minds.”

“What moved me most, though, was how the story of Lapataa Ladies resonated with audiences from different countries and cultures. It reaffirmed my belief that no matter where we come from, human emotions, humour, longing and hope are universal. That’s the true magic of storytelling is that it brings hearts together, even when languages and borders divide us. I truly urge the makers and creators in our industry to continue bringing such rooted, heartfelt stories to viewers because they have the power to connect us all,” she added.

The ceremony was held at the Wynn Palace in Macau, China, on April 24.

For those who may not know, Sneha Desai is a renowned writer, playwright, and lyricist, celebrated for her versatility in theatre, television, and film. With a career spanning over two decades, she has written dialogues for numerous hit TV shows, award-winning plays, and critically acclaimed films.

Sneha Desai's impressive body of work spans far beyond cinema. She has penned dialogues for popular television shows like “Pushpa Impossible,” “Wagle Ki Duniya,” and “Yeh Teri Galliyan,” earning multiple nominations at the ITA and SWA Awards. In theatre, she has written and performed in several acclaimed plays, including “Code Mantra,” “Safarchand,” and “Lagori,” which have been adapted into various languages.

