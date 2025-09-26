WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander'

Los Angeles [US], September 26 : WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is ready to make his mark on Hollywood as the wrestler has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Highlander reboot, produced by Amazon, MGM Studios' United Artists and directed by Chad Stahelski.

According to Deadline, McIntyre will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill's character, Connor MacLeod. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Dave Bautista.

The reboot is based on the original 1986 film that followed the battle between immortal warriors across different time periods. That movie starred Christopher Lambert and later inspired several sequels and a successful TV series in the 1990s.

The new project was moving forward earlier this month, but was paused after Cavill suffered an injury during training. Production is now expected to begin in early 2026.

The Highlander reboot is being produced by Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, Neal H. Moritz, Chad Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. United Artists has also secured the rights to the original 1986 film, with the option of developing a series in the future.

For McIntyre, this marks another big step outside the wrestling ring. The two-time WWE Champion and 2020 Royal Rumble winner recently worked alongside Bautista in The Killer's Game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor