Xavier Molyneux to headline 'Bloodaxe' Viking series

Los Angeles [US], June 24 : Actor Xavier Molyneux is all set to headline 'Bloodaxe' series.

The Prime Video show is about Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe, as per Variety. Created by Michael Hirst and his son, Horatio Hirst, 'Bloodaxe' was originally announced in March.

Michael is the creator of "Vikings," which ran on the History Channel for six seasons from 2013 to 2020, with the second part of Season 6 debuting on Amazon. Michael later executive produced the sequel series "Vikings: Valhalla," which ran on Netflix for three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Horatio appeared in four episodes of Vikings: Valhalla as Bishop Grimketel. He also previously starred in Billy the Kid on MGM+ as Charlie Bowdre. Bloodaxe marks his debut as a writer.

According to Variety, the historical drama will follow Erik Bloodaxe and his wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings, "as they fight for the throne of Norway. The land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga."

