'Ya Gharachi Maharani Ahe Me': Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Nikki Tamboli in Intense Fight with Jahnavi Killekar and Vaibav Chavan (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is getting controversial day by day. On Weekend ka Warr, which is Bhau Cha Dhakka, Riteish Deshmukh showed Nikki Tamboli a few clips in which her Team A is seen backbiting about her. After coming out of the confession room, Nikki challenged Team A 's Arbaaz Patel, Pudhari, Vaibhav Chavan, and Janahvi Killekar that she will make sure that this group will not hold the trophy. In new promo, Nikki is seen fighting with Vaibhav Chavan and Janahvi.

In Video Nikki is seen telling Team A that I am queen of this house. She further added that Vaibhav can't be a captain of this house. After Nikki's statement Vaibhav got angry and confronted her. Janahvi also took Vaibhav's side and started fighting with Nikki.

Riteish put Janahvi Killekar in BB jail for her misconduct.

Jahnavi Killekar was trolled for insulting Paddy Kamble. Jahnavi's comments about Paddy's career and his acting had also angered celebrities. After that on Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh took Janhvi's school and showed her the right place. Ritesh shows Jahnavi the way out and sends her straight to jail. Riteish criticized Jahnavi for her brother's shock and said that she is the worst contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Marathi. Riteish also said that Janhvi is lying. Ritesh told Janhvi that Jahnavi's dizziness after her brother's shock last week was a play she made.

Riteish imprisons Jahnavi saying "Your arrogance, your bullying, your arrogance will stop here today. You are telling everyone; I will kick you out. Jahnavi today I will kick you out". Now Janhvi has been sentenced to 1 week in jail in Garden area. Along with that, Riteish has said that she will not be able to participate in this week's Bhau Dhakka.