‘Yaariyan 2’ teaser: Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa-starrer celebrate bond of love, friendship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ have released the teaser of the upcoming film. From the teaser, it seems that the movie is all about the bond of love and friendship.

Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri, this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial celebrates the emotions of togetherness and crazy relationship of cousins.

‘Yaariyan 2’ teaser shows the closeness between cousins which is no less than a sincere friendship. Despite being cousins, their relationship is bound by genuine friendship. The teaser also gives a little glimpse of the hit track ‘Sunny Sunny’.

Announcing the release of the teaser, the producer of the film, Divya took to Instagram and wrote, "Mamma your reaction would have made my day. Teaser of my film #Yaariyan2. In cinemas on 20th October." ‘Yaariyan 2’ is set to bring a wholesome tale of love, emotions, and all things friendship.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first look of the poster. Taking to Instagram, Divya wrote in the caption, “With the Blessings of my Mamma, I share with you all the poster of my film #YAARIYAN2 directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru. Need all your Love. Teaser will be out tomorrow #staytuned.”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled ‘Yaariyan 2’. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

