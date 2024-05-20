Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar blessed with baby boy, name him Vedavid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have welcomed their first child, a baby boy into their family.

On Monday, the couple announced this good news on their Instagram handles and revealed that Yami gave birth to a baby boy on Akshaya Tritiya (May 10).

Along with the announcement, they also shared that they have named him Vedavid.

Sharing the news, Aditya wrote, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

He added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.

As soon as news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Congratulations. god bless."

Father-to-be and actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar ! God bless."

Ayushmann Khurrana posted, "Heartiest congratulations."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations... god bless ... "

Mrunal Thakur commented, "Congratulations."

Raashii Khanna commented, "Congratulations.. lots of love."

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Speaking of Yami's work projects, she is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

