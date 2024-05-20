Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy: New Parents Name Him Vedavid

Actress Yami Gautam and her director husband Aditya Dhar have become parents to a little boy. Yami gave birth to a baby boy on Akshay Tritiya (May 10).The proud parents Yami and Aditya announced the name of their son Vedavid. A while back, the couple took to their social media handle and made the official announcement.

The post was captioned, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”

“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” the post further read.

Many celebrities and her friends from the industry congratulated the couple. Heartiest congratulations️️ - Ayushmann Khurana, Mrunal Thakur and Neha Dhupia whished the actor. Yami had been very active during her pregnancy and she had also shot for Article 370 in her first trimester. Yami made her baby bump debut at the trailer launch of her movie 'Article 370' earlier this year with her husband and director Aditya Dhar by her side. Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. The wedding was a simple affair in their home state Himachal Pradesh. Yami had worked in Aditya's directorial venture 'Uri The Surgical Strike.'