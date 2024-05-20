Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy Vedavid, wish for 'bright future that awaits our son'

Mumbai, May 20 Actress Yami Gautam Dhar and her husband-director Aditya Dhar on Monday announced the arrival of their baby son, Vedavid, who was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

Taking to Instagram, Yami and Aditya shared a mesmerising photo of Lord Krishna, holding a baby boy in his hands.

The photo has a message written on it, which reads: "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami and Aditya."

In the caption, the duo expressed gratitude to the doctors for their tireless efforts.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr Bhupender Awasthi and Dr Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible," the post read.

The caption added: "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot in June 2021.

On the work front, Yami has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline. The actress was last seen in her husband's production movie 'Article 370'. She has also earlier starred in Adtiya's directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor