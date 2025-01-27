Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Dhoom Dhaam' trailer released, set to stream on this Valentine's day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : The trailer for Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam was released by the makers on Monday.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film promises an "unpredictable ride".

The trailer offers a glimpse into the "unpredictable" chemistry between Yami and Pratik. The storyline follows newlyweds Koyal and Veer, whose seemingly perfect evening turns into a chaotic night filled with deceptive identities, surprise guests, and hilariously awkward situations.

In the trailer, Yami is seen delivering punches and kicks, showcasing a fierce side, while Pratik appears bewildered as the events unfold. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Dhoom Dhaam is set to stream on February 14, making it a perfect watch for Valentine's Day.

Reflecting on her role as Koyal, Yami Gautam expressed excitement about the film, marking her return to the screen after almost a year."Koyal defies the usual 'bride' stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her. I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam. This film is a wild, unpredictable ride and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine's Day," Yami shared.

Director Rishab Seth praised the lead actors, saying,"Yami and Pratik bring such an effortless charm to their roles, making Koyal and Veer's journey all the more delightful. We had an incredible time bringing this madcap adventure to life, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix as the perfect celebration of love."

During a media interaction after the trailer release, Yami Gautam reflected on balancing her professional and personal life as a working mother. She credited her parents for their support in looking after her child while she works.

"So, our parents look after our baby when we are working. It is the most important thing for us. If we are able to work today, putting our hearts out here, then it is because we trust our parents. My mother is still taking care of me and helps us take care of the next generation. So once a parent is always a parent, a never-ending job till your last breath." Yami said.

She added, "See we are working parents. I am a working mother. There is nothing bad about this. When it comes to women we are capable of doing much more than we can think. But ofcourse, your family is there. The duty of the family is to provide support and the whole idea of having an institution as a family is that it supports you, cushions you."

Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370.

