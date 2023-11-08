Yami Gautam celebrates 4 years of 'Bala'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala' completed four years on Wednesday.
Marking the film's fourth anniversary, Yami took a stroll down memory and expressed her gratitude to everyone for showering love on her character.
"It's been 4 years to the release of Bala today and I couldn't be more grateful for the love the film was showered with! What a year 2019 was... It was undoubtedly quite exciting to go from a film like "URI" to embracing the comedy genre with Bala - all in one year! Both the films were not just successful but also good films," she said in a statement.
Yami added, "I'm so grateful for this amazing journey that I'm on and I hope to keep doing great, fulfilling work that continue to resonate with the audiences. A heartfelt thank you to all those who have kept their faith in me."
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' revolves around a young man named Balmukund Shukla or 'Bala' (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline.
Yami played a small-town tik-tok star Pari, for whom validation on social media is very important and who falls in love with Bala, played by Ayushmann.
'Bala' also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.
