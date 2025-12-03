Yami Gautam Dhar on ‘HAQ’: “It’s More Than Just a Woman’s Fight for Her Rights

Yami Gautam Dhar has once again proven her remarkable storytelling strength with Haq, a film that has not only resonated deeply with audiences but has also emerged as a major success. Carrying the narrative with compelling emotional force, Yami delivers a performance that has been widely hailed as one of her finest — a portrayal that reinforces her position as one of the most powerful performers in Indian cinema today. In the last five years, especially, she has steadily and assuredly emerged as one of the best actresses in the country, defined by her authenticity, craft and ability to anchor stories with quiet intensity.

Haq places her at the forefront of a story rooted in justice, dignity and women’s rights — themes that continue to hold immense relevance today. “When I was prepping for the film, I asked my mother — it’s been over four decades since the case, will the story still resonate today? She simply reiterated what I knew deep down: this is still deeply relevant. It goes beyond the story of one woman who fought for her rights; in her, she embodies all women who are constantly fighting for their rights and dignity,” says Yami, speaking about why she felt personally compelled to take on this role in a recent interview.

Her words reflect the very heart of her performance. Through restraint, grace, and unshakeable conviction, Yami brings forward a character who doesn’t just fight a legal battle — she becomes a symbol of everyday courage. The film’s emotional impact has been driven significantly by her rare ability to make the struggle personal, relatable, and profoundly stirring for viewers across demographics. The widespread praise for Haq has further cemented Yami’s standing as an actor who prioritizes substance and purpose in her work. Over the past few years, she has built a filmography defined by risk-taking, consistency, and strong creative choices — choosing roles that challenge her as a performer and contribute meaningfully to cinematic discourse. Haq continues that trajectory — and elevates it, marking yet another milestone in the journey of an actress who has become one of India’s most compelling screen forces.