Yami Gautam Dhar Receives Praise for Powerful Performance in Haq Teaser; Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most talented actress of Indian cinema. Over the years, she has delivered several critically acclaimed hits and is admired for choosing her scripts wisely, whether it’s political dramas, women-centric films, or hard-hitting narratives. After her recent success with Dhoom Dhaam, the teaser of her upcoming film Haq was unveiled. Inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, the film tells a powerful story rooted in truth and justice. The teaser has been immensely loved, with fans and critics expressing their excitement for its release. Overwhelmed by the response, Yami took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt story, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Sharing a monochrome picture of her, she wrote, "And...Thank you so much for loving HAQ Teaser ����❤️" With Haq, the actress once again takes center stage, and the teaser already reflects a performance filled with powerful words and unmatched intensity. Many are calling it a National Award–worthy performance in the making, praising Yami for the way she brings depth and conviction to her role.

Haq features Yami Gautam Dhar as Shah Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband. The film draws inspiration from the real-life story of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman who courageously moved the Supreme Court in the late ’70s seeking justice after being abandoned, along with her children, by her husband, Mohammed Ahmad Khan, a well-known advocate from Indore. Haq, directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, is shaping up to be more than just a film; it’s a statement, powered by Yami Gautam’s fearless storytelling. Haq is all set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.