Yami Gautam Dhar Shares Her Thoughts on the 8-Hour Work Shift: The Film Industry Operates Differently Unlike Other Profession

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are preparing for the release of their new film Haq, set to hit theaters on November 7. In a recent exclusive interview, director Suparn Verma and actress Yami discussed the ongoing conversation surrounding the 8-hour work shift in the film industry. While Yami emphasized the significance of motherhood by stating, 'once a mother, always a mother,' she also highlighted the need for mutual understanding between actors and filmmakers.

In a recent interview, Yami Gautam shared, "To begin with, once a mother, always a mother. Regardless of whether you are employed or a stay-at-home parent, every mother is unique and does everything possible for her child. No one holds more importance to a mother than her child. Regarding my profession, the manner in which I select my scripts is entirely separate from my personal life." "While we may desire a time limit like in other professions, our industry operates differently. There are various factors such as locations, permissions, and the involvement of other actors and technicians. Therefore, the idea of a time limit is quite subjective and relies on the collaboration and understanding between an actor, a producer, and a director," she further explained.

Director Suparn Verma added on Yami comments stating, "This has been a longstanding issue. Some actors work only eight hours a day, five days a week, and avoid night shoots. This arrangement is agreed upon in advance by the director, producer, and actor. So why has it become a problem when a female actor raises this concern? Ultimately, we are all human beings creating art and expressing emotions under challenging conditions. Therefore, I see no issue in discussing time constraints if they align with the production's needs. If it works, they proceed; if not, they don't."

Haq is set to premiere in theaters this Friday (November 7). The Central Board of Film Certification in India, along with censor boards in the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, has approved the film without any cuts. It is produced by Junglee Pictures, in collaboration with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studio. The film features Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. For those who may not know, the movie draws inspiration from a significant Supreme Court ruling.