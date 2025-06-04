Yami Gautam Earns High Praise from Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury: ‘One of the Most Conscientious Actresses I’ve Worked With’

Yami Gautam is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the Indian film industry. Her performances have consistently been praised by both critics and audiences, who admire her powerful screen presence and versatility. Known for choosing strong, content-driven roles, Yami has become the face of several women-centric films and has time and again proven her ability to carry an entire film on her shoulders. One such film is Lost, where she portrayed an investigative journalist with conviction and depth. Her portrayal was not only compelling but also widely appreciated. Even the film’s director, three-time National Award winner Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, praised Yami’s performance and dedication, stating that she completely owned the lead part with remarkable intensity and sincerity.

The director expresses how Yami, despite being unwell, gave her best, saying, “It was an incredible experience of working with Yami Gautam. She is one of the most conscientious actresses I have worked with on a film. No matter what, she was always there on the set, prepared before time. I knew she wasn’t doing well when we were shooting on one of the most humid days at a live location, but she didn’t let that affect the process.”

The director shared how she deeply understood the character’s essence, adding, “We had several discussions before going on the floors. She understood the nuances of her character and embodied it perfectly. She has completely owned the lead part of investigative journalist Vidhi Sahani.”

Yami portrayed the role of Vidhi Sahani, a fiercely determined investigative journalist committed to uncovering the truth behind a missing person's case. The film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is a layered narrative about truth, justice, and the cost of courage.

Yami Gautam recently delivered an incredible performance in Dhoom Dhaam and has several exciting projects lined up. She is now set to collaborate with Suparn Varma on a powerful film inspired by the true story of Shah Bano. Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness her remarkable performance once again as she takes on yet another impactful and challenging role.