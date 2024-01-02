Yami Gautam enjoy nature with husband as she rings in New Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actor Yami Gautam rang in the new year by exploring nature with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Yami took to Instagram and shared a video from her New Year celebrations.

She wrote, "Thankful for a beautiful 2023 & hoping for a blessed 2024. Happy New Year!"

At the start of the video, the couple can be seen playing with a dog.

Yami can be seen enjoying nature and gazing at fruits and flowers.

The video also shows the pair petting some cows.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"So natural Yami ji" a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Lots of love and happiness and blessing to the Himachal girl."

Notably, Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The 'Kaabil' actor subsequently made a surprise announcement of her marriage to the director-lyricist in May 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her marriage ceremony.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," The 'Vicky Donor' actor has written.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is known for directing Vicky Kaushal's action thriller film 'URI: The Surgical Strike'.

In the coming months, Yami, who was last seen in 'OMG-2' will feature in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Pratik Gandhi.

