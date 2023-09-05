Yami Gautam kickstarts shoot for her upcoming film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her recent release ‘OMG 2’ and have received an overwhelming response for her performance from audience and critics. Now, the actor has commenced shooting for her next project.

As per the source close to the actress, "Just after the release of OMG 2, Yami has started work on her next film which is currently kept under wraps. With such a hectic and packed schedule, Yami didn't get the time to celebrate the success of OMG 2 with her close ones and family. But more or less it is an exciting time for her career with so much on her plate right now."

Recently, Yami Gautam expressed her excitement as ‘OMG 2’’s box office collection crossed Rs 120 crore.

She said that she was overwhelmed by the love and appreciation received from the audience.

As OMG 2's box office collection crossed Rupees 120 crore at the box office, Yami said, “Seeing your work being loved by so many, and receiving an outpour of praises is truly one of the most surreal feelings in the world! I am feeling beyond grateful for all the love that OMG2 has been receiving from the audience and at the box office."

She added, "It’s my first theatrical release post the pandemic and it makes me feel ecstatic that it’s crossed Rupees 120 crore, and is running successfully for more than 2 weeks. Filled with utmost gratitude, I want to thank the audience for accepting the message we wanted to portray with OMG 2 and for making it achieve greater heights.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012.

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2' has fared phenomenally well at the box office.

Apart from this, Yami has an interesting slate of films and she will be next seen in the caper comedy ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor