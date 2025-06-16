Yami Gautam On ‘Article 370’ Casting: “They Didn’t Believe in My Box Office Potential”

Yami Gautam is one actress who has consistently delivered major critical hits, etching her name as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. Yami has a keen eye when it comes to choosing projects; she has always chosen roles and films that are powerful and path-breaking. She is often praised for carrying several films on her shoulders, whether it's commercial hits or films with a unique narrative. One such role was Article 370, which celebrated her to be the “performer of the year” in 2024 and got everyone talking about her performance.

In a recent interview, Yami revealed an untold story about Article 370, recalling how a team member wasn’t sure about her casting but we all know, how she proved them all wrong! Yami recalled, saying, "Someone very important from the team suggested casting a bigger female actor in Article 370 just for the box office. They had also suggested casting a male actor, as they felt I wouldn't be able to get the box office numbers despite being a good actor. However, Aditya and Lokesh were like, 'Let's approach another actor,' as they didn't want to be accused of favouring a person from the family. The things didn't materialise there, and the role eventually came back to me. I read the script and liked it. I didn't know how I would do this, but I had decided to give my everything to play this character."

Yami further revealed how she managed to change their views with her powerful performance in Article 370, adding, "When the film was screened for the people associated with It. They liked my performance and said that I was the best choice for the role. The film did well. It is just about the conviction of one of two people that takes things to change around you. You need that one person to inspire change within you." The film brought a box office storm, performing exceptionally well and silencing all doubts with its strong collections and audience response. As a fact, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 became a massive box office hit across that year and even was hailed by the Prime Minister himself. Yami, fresh off her stellar performance in Dhoom Dhaam, is gearing up for another powerful role. As per reports, she will soon collaborate with Suparn Varma on a hard-hitting film inspired by the real-life story of Shah Bano.