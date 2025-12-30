Yami Gautam On Not Being Part Of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Even After Loving the Script

Dhurandhar film has turned out to be one of the massive hits on box office crossing Rs. 700 cr mark India net. Aditya Dhar's directorial venture, the spy-action thriller 'Dhurandhar'. Film was released on December 5th and has been receiving an overwhelming response from moviegoers ever since. While some are expressing positive and negative opinions about the film, 'Dhurandhar' is soaring at the box office. Many actors are also praising the film.

Aditya Dhar's film features prominent actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in important roles. However, director Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, is also a talented actress, but she couldn't be a part of this film. Recently, Yami spoke to 'News18' and shared her reaction about not being in the film. She said, "While reading the script of 'Dhurandhar', I genuinely felt that I wish I were a boy, because the screenplay is amazing. Through this, Aditya has brought a different world to the forefront."

Yami further added that she keeps her personal and professional lives separate. She said, "I don't have any such expectations. We respect this profession. We are completely clear about this. If he is writing a script and feels that someone else is more suitable for that role, then I have no problem. These things have been clear between us from the beginning." In the interview, Yami also mentioned that after reading the script, she wished she could have been a part of the film.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.