Yami Gautam on the Impact of OMG 2: A Sensitive Take on Children's Education

There was always something compelling about Yami Gautam on screen, the grace, the honesty in her eyes, the quiet conviction in her performances. But in the past few years, something extraordinary has happened. Post Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played an Intelligence officer with razor-sharp precision, Yami began a new chapter. A Thursday saw her embody a school teacher whose moral complexity kept audiences glued to the screen, and her turn as a determined lawyer in OMG 2 is what many are now calling Yami's 2.O version.

As OMG 2 turns 2 today, let us know how this second phase of her career has been marked by risk-taking, range, and a sense of authorship in the kind of work she chooses. Yami has emerged not just as an actor delivering memorable performances, but as a creative force shaping her trajectory with intention. In an industry that often typecasts, she’s been rewriting her own narrative, alternating between intense thrillers, socially conscious dramas, and character-driven stories.

Speaking about OMG 2, Yami had said, “A very important and sensitive subject has been raised in this film, especially related to children's education. The whole subject has been covered beautifully in the form of a courtroom drama. There is also comedy and a lot of entertainment in this film and I am happy to be its part.”

Yami does not merely fit into scripts; she elevates them. Her choices hint at an actor who is not chasing stardom for its own sake, but striving for longevity, depth, and impact.