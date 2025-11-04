Yami Gautam Reacts to First Industry Review of Her Upcoming Film ‘Haq’: “I Shall Try & Soak in the Moment”

Yami Gautam continues to prove why she stands among the finest actresses of today. Known for choosing compelling stories and portraying impactful characters, she brings honesty and depth to every role. Now, she is all set to deliver yet another powerful performance with her upcoming film, Haq. As the film nears its release, selected industry screenings have begun, and it has already received its first review from actor Nikhil Dwivedi, something Yami Gautam is still trying to sink in.

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi took to his social media and shared his review for Haq, writing —

"#Haq is terrific!! Well done @suparnverma.

@amritapndy you shud be proud of makikg this film. Dialogues by @reshunath compel you to clap in many places but Haq is Yami Gautam & Yami Gautam is Haq She is clearly one of the most superlative artists of our times. What-a performance!! Watch this one."Reacting to this, Yami also replied and shared the post on her social media writing -

"This is the first feedback's of HAQ!!! I shall try & soak in the moment! Thank you, Nikhil for your words..."On the work front, Yami is set to make a comeback with an exciting slate of films. With five projects lined up, it will be interesting to see what she has to offer the audience. Additionally, she is also starring in the Shah Bano biopic, titled Haq, playing the titular role.