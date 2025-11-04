Yami Gautam says God is the enabler of art, humans are just instruments

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Haq’, has said that she believes that while human beings create art, it’s the hand of God that enables us to make art.

The actress spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotional tour of her film.

She told IANS, “We are all creations of some higher power, and some really special beings, I believe. If we come to realise our true strength and our true potential, which I don't know if we've done it yet, we as human beings can really turn around this world”.

She further mentioned, “Each one of us, I believe, has been sent here for some purpose and some art in different forms. Art is, I don't think it's only painting, I think it's a blessing and now it's up to us how we keep, how we, how much we respect that. It's like I'm a writer, I know how sacred is that pen or the thoughts. It's all about that belief, what do you believe, what is your belief system, if you think that deeply then yes, literally you can see God in it. We are creations of God's, we are his illustration and his expression which is special, and we are just the medium through which art flows”.

Meanwhile, her upcoming film is inspired from the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq. The Supreme Court ruled in her favor under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.

The verdict sparked outrage among conservative Muslim groups, who argued that it interfered with Muslim Personal Law. Facing political pressure, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress (INC) government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, effectively nullifying the judgment and restoring the community’s personal law autonomy.

This move was seen as an attempt to appease conservative Muslim leaders but drew widespread criticism for undermining women’s rights and judicial independence. The case ignited national debate on secularism, minority rights, and the need for a uniform civil code.

