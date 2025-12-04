Yami Gautam slams "extortion-like trend" of paid negativity ahead of Dhurandhar release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Yami Gautam has called out what she describes as the growing culture of "extortion-like" hype and paid negativity, and has also urged her colleagues in the film industry to end the practice of creating "hype" through marketing tools.

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, the actress expressed her deep concern about the growing practice of pressuring filmmakers to buy manufactured publicity. Gautam, who referenced the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar,' opened up about how the project, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, is experiencing attempts at targeted "negativity" even before its release.

In her note, she wrote, "There is something I've been wanting to express for a long time, and I feel today is that day & I must. This so-called trend of giving money, under the guise of marketing a film, to ensure good 'hype' is created for a film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released), until you pay 'them' money, feels nothing but a kind of extortion. Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone, whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or a film, is a plague that is going to affect the future of our industry in a big way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The actor went on to point out that in the South Indian film industry, such practices "cannot be dared" because the industry stands united. Urging collective action, Gautam appealed to filmmakers and artists to "come together" to stop what she called a "termite of a culture" before it spreads further.

"In the South, no one can dare do such things because the industry stands united on a lot of fronts. I urge our esteemed producers, directors, and actors to come together in order to arrest this termite of a culture at this stage itself and discourage it," she added.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Dhurandhar is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor