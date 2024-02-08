Yami Gautam Starrer ‘Article 370’ Trailer Unveiled, Promises Gripping Political Thriller

Yami Gautam is set to appear in the upcoming film "Article 370". Following the enthusiastic response to the teaser, the makers have released the gripping trailer, which effectively portrays the social and political turmoil surrounding Article 370.

In the two-minute and forty-second trailer, Yami Gautam's character finds herself amidst the political turmoil stemming from the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, alongside the challenges faced by the army and political parties in its removal. Promising a fast-paced political thriller, the trailer delves into the events leading to the abrogation of Article 370, accompanied by the caption, "Poora ka poora Kashmir, Bharat desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega."

Additionally, the makers have recently released the song "Dua", sung by Jubin Nautiyal with music by Shashwat Sachdev. This heartfelt tribute to the nation's heroes has garnered overwhelming responses from netizens. In "Article 370", Yami Gautam portrays the character of an intelligence officer.

Directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also features Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun in key roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, "Article 370" is another anticipated project starring Yami Gautam. The teaser hints at a compelling performance combined with intense thrills and powerful storytelling. Inspired by true events, the film is slated for release in cinemas on February 23, 2024.