Yami Gautam visits Thiksey Monastery in Leh

Mumbai, Aug 26 Bollywood actress Yami Gautam visited the historic Thiksey Monastery in Leh and said the chants she heard there will forever stay with her.

Yami took to Instagram, where she shared a string of memories from her visit to the monastery, which is noted for its resemblance to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, and is the largest monastery in central Ladakh.

For the caption, the 36-year-old actress, who even posed for a picture with a monk, wrote: “Visited the beautiful & one of the oldest monasteries- Thiksey Monastery ! The experience of listening to the chants & prayers shall forever echo in my heart.#Grateful #Leh.”

The monastery, which is a twelve-storey complex and houses many items of Buddhist art such as stupas, statues, thangkas, wall paintings and swords. One of the main points of interest is the Maitreya Temple installed to commemorate the visit of the 14th Dalai Lama to this monastery in 1970.

On August 22, the actress shared a glimpse of her serene getaway in Leh, where she enjoyed a cup of tea against the backdrop of the rugged mountains.

She wrote: “The feeling of sipping chai while nestled in the lap of mighty mountains, terrain of Leh, by my papa dear, while he holds his cup of chai. #beautifulLadakh, #allaboutchai lovers.”

Yami, who began her career as a model, made her acting debut on television as the lead role in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, transitioned to Bollywood with her first screen appearance in Vicky Donor, which established her as a promising actor.

Since then, she has been a part of several notable films like Kaabil, Bala, A Thursday and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

She is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named vedavid in May 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor