Yami Gautam wishes hubby Aditya Dhar on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : New parents Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today dropped an adorable picture along with wishes for each other.

Yami on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account to drop a cutesy picture with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar from their recent professional collaboration for the film, Article 370.

In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

The 'Article 370' actress looked cute in a pink dress as she flaunted her baby bump.

Aditya on the other hand, looked stylish as he carried a monochromatic look.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote a sweet caption that read, "Happiest 3 (accompanied by red-heart emoji) And quite literally now," followed by a baby and a woman raising hand emoji. She also added a hashtag mentioning, "#HappyAnniversarytoUs (Smiling face with halo emoji)".

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7yKsAZsmbU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from the caption, Yami also added a retro dash with an old classic song, 'Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai' in the background.

Her husband Aditya also took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures to wish his wife on the special day.

In the first picture, Yami can be seen wearing her bright smile, followed by a couple of stunning pictures of the two love birds.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7yLv10oM-7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy Anniversary my Love!," followed by folded hands, hugs, smiles, and red-heart emojis.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy into their family last month. Along with the announcement, they also shared that they have named him Vedavid.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Speaking of Yami's work projects, she is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

