Yami Gautam's Heartwarming In-Flight Encounter with a Fan Over the Perfect Cup of Chai Wins Hearts

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most talented actresses who has carved her niche in the entertainment world. From portraying diverse characters to shouldering strong narratives on screen, Yami has consistently proven her mettle as an actor. This has earned her a vast fanbase that adores her. Yami's love for Chai is no secret now, specially after her post's from Leh recently. The love of her fan was recently witnessed when a flight attendant fulfilled Yami's love for tea by making her the best chai she had ever had while traveling.

During her flight, Yami encountered a sweet gesture from her fan, Prashant, a flight attendant. Knowing Yami's love for tea, Prashant promised to serve her the best chai she would ever have while traveling. Impressed by the tea, Yami took to her social media and shared a selfie with Prashant, expressing her joy. She wrote – "Prashant: Ma'am, we know your love for chai, Il make the best chai you've ever had while travelling :)

Yami: Prashant, you are a man of your words !!! It's indeed the best cup of

This love & respect is priceless for me! The only thing I can do is make sure I remember not to ever disappoint my audience & keep working harder

#FlightA1618

#Sweetmornings"

On the work front, with five projects lined up, it will be interesting to see what she has to offer the audience again with the trust she always has across genres. Additionally, she is rumored to be starring in the Shah Bano biopic, playing the titular role.