Yami Gautam’s Inspiring Fitness Journey: From Article 370 Prep to Postpartum

Being a powerhouse on and off screen with headlining projects to success, Yami Gautam has cemented her position as the finest actress of Bollywood. While the actress has always impressed the masses with her performances, she has also served major health and fitness goals. Recently, Yami shared a glimpse into her fitness routine and post-workout treat. The actress posted a video of herself doing a workout, followed by a picture of her enjoying a Panjeeri Laddoo, a traditional Indian sweet dish. She jotted down the caption -"My post workout treat/source of strength-Surilie' special panjeeri laddoos It's a must order !!!! Thank you my @s_u_r_i_l_i_e for this amazing source of good health. And that's @mustafa_thebull_ahmed 'voice you here in the videos ahead! From 'Article 370' prep days till now-post delivery aiming to gain strength & get fit by the day, Mustafa has been the best fitness coach & a voice I trust"

Yami's caption reveals her dedication to fitness, particularly after her pregnancy. She credits her fitness coach, Mustafa, for guiding her through her journey, from preparing for her film "Article 370" to her post-delivery fitness goals. Yami expresses her gratitude for his support and trustworthiness. Yami's post highlights the importance of a balanced lifestyle, combining regular exercise with nutritious food. Yami's choice of this traditional sweet dish as a post-workout treat showcases her emphasis on wholesome eating. With her fitness routine and healthy eating habits, Yami Gautam sets a great example for her fans and followers. Her dedication to her craft and her body is truly commendable, and we look forward to seeing more of her fitness journey in the future.