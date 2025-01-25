Yami: ‘Kaabil’ will stay as an experience that showed me more than there is to see with my eyes

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is celebrating eight years of “Kaabil” and she shared that the film will stay as an experience that showed her more than there is to see with her eyes.

Yami took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a still from the film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

She wrote as the caption: “Kaabil will stay as an experience that showed me more than there is to see with my eyes. Supriya-An unforgettable experience and most cherished one. Thank you for showing love to a story that lives on. #8YearsOfKaabil @rakesh roshan9 @hrithikroshan @rajeshroshan24 @_sanjaygupta @sudeepchatterjee.isc @kamera002.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, “Kaabil”, is an action thriller. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.

It follows a blind dubbing artist who becomes disillusioned when his wife faces injustice and dies. He becomes a vigilante and decides to seek revenge against those responsible for his wife's death, while also dodging police with a cover that no one would believe a blind man can kill someone.

The actress, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in 2021, welcomed her first born in 2024. She revealed her first child, a boy named Vedavid.

On the acting front, Yami will next be seen in “Dhoom Dhaam”, which follows the story of a newly-wed couple, and they face the odds on their wedding night itself. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi.

The film is directed by Rishab Seth and is set to release on February 14 on the streaming giant Netflix. “Dhoom Dhaam” is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

She was last seen on screen in “Article 370”, a political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film also stars Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor