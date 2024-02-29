Yami thanks those who helped her master art of wielding guns in 'Article 370'

Mumbai, Feb 29 Actress Yami Gautam, who is getting a lot of positive response for her recently released film 'Article 370', shared the BTS video from the preparations for her character on Thursday.

The actress expressed her gratitude to military experts for helping her train and ace the physicality of her character in the film in terms of strength, precision and agility.

The video shared by Yami shows her getting trained for the action sequences. The actress underwent an intense training session for her role as an intelligence officer in the film who has been entrusted with keeping the situation under control as Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the video, she is getting trained by military experts with the usage of guns. The actress expressed her gratitude to the entire team.

She wrote in the caption, "My performance in #Article370 wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t for the Military Experts, Lieutenant Colonel Keshvendra Singh sir (Retd.) and Bhushan Vartak sir (NSG), our Weapon Training Instructors (Mumbai Prep) sharing their expertise to train and mentor me and the cast."

"Your guidance has been invaluable, and I am immensely grateful for your knowledge, support & introducing me to a skill & experience that will stay with me forever. #Article370".

The video shows her determination to master the body language to the tonality and the nature of the character.

She also shared a video of her from the gym where she is seen preparing rigorously daily for one to two hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

