‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ completes 5 years, Kriti Kharbanda recalls her association with movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who was part of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’, recalled working in the movie and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and fond memories from the set as she celebrates its 5th anniversary.

She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the set and wrote in the caption, “An experience I wouldn’t trade for the World! My family has been a fan of dharam sir for as long as I can remember :) I still remember receiving the call about being cast for this project. I was in blore with my folks and as soon as I put the phone down and told my parents that I’m going to be working with the legendary Deol family they jumped with excitement along with me!”

“I had the best time shooting with the best people! Made so many friends along the way. The forever young @aapkadharam sir taught me how to be excited like a child at every given point. @iamsunnydeol sir taught me poise and calm. Never a shikhar on this man’s forehead and always smiling.

@iambobbydeol your passion towards cinema is infectious! You truly Enjoy every moment of being on set, and let me tell you that energy is infectious! @navaniatsingh sir, thank you for the opportunity! Will be forever grateful! #kuldeeprathore sir! U were a dream to work with. Insaan and producer, dono A1 !A big big thank u to the entire team of #ypdphirse for giving me so many memories :),” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ is a sequel to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’. It was released on August 31, 2018. The action-comedy drama features Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles along with Binnu Dhillon, Mohan Kapoor and Asrani. The movie offered a delightful dose of laughter and family entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor