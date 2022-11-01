Yash celebrates Karnataka day, takes pride in Kannada film industry as he waves the Kannada flag

Mumbai, Nov 1 'K.G.F.' star Yash celebrated the Karnataka day as he expressed his pride in the growth of the Kannada film industry.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who has become synonymous with 'Rocky Bhai' much like his elder superstar 'Salman bhai', shared a picture of himself waving the Kannada flag atop a roof.

He put up a tweet in his native language of Kannada as wrote, "Let the sky be wind. Jump and live. A beautiful Kannada flag".

Speaking of 'K.G.F.', the second instalment of the franchise created a record in the Hindi market with its phenomenal opening only to be trumped by another Kannada film - the recently released Rishab Shetty-starrer, 'Kantara'.

Yash, who was once considered a "wonder boy" after the release of his film 'Moggina Manasu' has risen to the ranks of highest paid Kannada actor and one of the highest paid in the South Indian film industry following the success of 'K.G.F.' franchise in the Hindi and regional markets.

