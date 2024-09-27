Yash Chopra Foundation launches scholarship program on founder's 92nd birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : In a heartfelt tribute to its founder, the Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF) has announced the launch of an initiativethe YCF Scholarship Programon what would have been Yash Chopra's 92nd birthday.

This new program is designed to support the children of Hindi film industry workers from low-income backgrounds, ensuring that the contributions of these unsung heroes are recognized and valued.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be children of registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), according to YRF's team.

The program aims to provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving students, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in a range of disciplines, including Mass Communication, Filmmaking, Production and Direction, Visual Arts, Cinematography, and Animation.

Each successful candidate will receive a support package of up to Rs 5 lakh, a contribution toward their educational expenses.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, "The legendary filmmaker and our founder Yash Chopra always believed in giving back to the Hindi film industry in whichever way possible. His philosophy is ingrained in our company's culture."

He added, "So, on his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams and subsequently make a mark in our film industry."

The selection process will involve personalised interviews.

It was Yash Chopra who redefined Indian cinema by spreading romance and love through his films.

From 'DDLJ's Raj-Simran to Veer-Zaara, the late director had given many iconic love stories to Hindi cinema in his career spanning around six decades. Yash Chopra is a name that will forever be etched in the books of Indian cinema.

He died on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

