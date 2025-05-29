Yash collaborates with Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : The work on Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' has been going on in full swing, with actors undergoing intense training for action sequences.

Actor Yash, who will be seen donning the role of Ravana in the magnum opus, is currently working with popular Hollywood stunt director, Guy Norris, to shoot massive action sequences.

Recent images from the set show Yash in peak physical form ripped, intense, and battle-ready.

Take a look.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

Reportedly, actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

In Novemer, Namit Malhotra, who has previously worked on several high-profile Hollywood projects including 'Dune' and 'Inception', announced on his official X handle, expressing his excitement for the project.

In a heartfelt message accompanying the film's first poster, he wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture - our RAMAYANAfor people across the world."

