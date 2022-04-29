Yash Dhawan: Fitness can be an easy alternative career option for actors
By IANS | Published: April 29, 2022 04:57 PM2022-04-29T16:57:03+5:302022-04-29T17:25:14+5:30
Mumbai, April 29 TV actor Yash Dhawan, who has previously featured in 'Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai', feels a career in fitness is always an easy alternative option for actors.
He says: "An actor turns out to be a good influencer, and people always get inspired by them. Personally, I'm so inspired by actor Hrithik Roshan. I've admired him since childhood. He has got the perfect look and style. I feel fitness can be an easy alternative career option for actors."
Yash reveals he started his fitness journey in high school days. "I started my fitness journey when I was in high school. I used to workout for fun but during my board exams I met with a serious road accident and that changed my mind to live a healthy life. After which I started focusing on my diet plans and on my training on a serious note."
Yash who also acts in TVC and came to notice after sharing screen space with cricketer Virat Kohli feels social media is a great medium today. "I couldn't even believe to earn a great fan following on social media. People ping me asking about fitness regimes and diet plans. I feel the internet or social media has become more significant today for people having interest in fitness."
