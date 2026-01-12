Yash Expresses Gratitude to ‘Ramayana’ Producer Namit Malhotra: ‘What a Journey It Has Been

While the excitement for Ramayana is at its peak, producer Namit Malhotra recently shared a heartfelt post for Rocking Star Yash as the actor celebrated his 40th birthday. Responding to the gesture, Yash also expressed his delight to the producer. Taking to his social media, Yash shared a picture with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and jotted down the caption: "Thank you, Namit. It's been an incredible journey to where we stand today. There is a sense of pride in partnering with a visionary like you; we've come a long way toward our sole goal, and this year is the turning point we've been working for. I believe we are on the verge of firmly placing Indian cinema on the global map. Having you by my side through this evolution is something I value deeply. Let's keep changing the game together🤝"

Yash is a megastar who ignited mass hysteria with the blockbuster KGF franchise. Now, through his production house Monster Mind Creations, he has joined forces with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus and the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG, making this collaboration truly historic. The release of the introductory asset unveiling Yash’s powerful look as Raavana left fans spellbound, and the anticipation to witness him in this grand avatar on the big screen has reached new heights. Set 5,000 years ago and revered by over 2.5 billion people across the globe, the Ramayana is not just a story but a timeless legacy. Namit Malhotra’s cinematic adaptation stands among the most ambitious Indian films ever made and is eagerly awaited worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX — Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.