Yash spotted at Bengaluru Mall; fans go wild with 'Rocky Bhai' chants

Mumbai, Sep 14 Pan-India superstar Yash recently made an appearance at a local mall in Bengaluru, where a routine visit quickly escalated into a fan frenzy.

As Yash stepped into the mall, he was met by a throng of enthusiastic admirers who surrounded him, passionately chanting "Rocky Bhai" (referring to his 'KGF' character) in unison.

Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble, the Kannada actor exuded his trademark charisma, drawing fans from all corners of the mall. The actor, who has become a household name across India, took the time to wave at his fans, visibly moved by the overwhelming support.

The videos which have gone viral on social media shows Yash making his way through the crowd, with fans eagerly trying to catch a glimpse or snap a selfie.

The chants of "Rocky Bhai" echoed through the mall, reminding everyone just how deeply the KGF character has resonated with audiences.

A fan took to X and wrote: "Rocky Bhai Chant at Mall of Asia, Bengaluru."

On the work front, Yash debuted in 2007 with a supporting role in Priya Hassan's 'Jambada Hudugi', which saw him play a man whose infertile wife seeks uterus transplantation.

He has appeared in 'Moggina Manasu', 'Rocky', 'Kallara Santhe', 'Rajadhani', 'Jaanu', 'Raja Huli', 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari', 'Santhu Straight Forward'.

Yash last featured in period action film 'KGF: Chapter 2', written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The second installment in a three-part series, it serves as a sequel to the 2018 film 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Archana Jois, Saran Shakti, Easwari Rao, John Kokken, T. S. Nagabharana and Malavika Avinash.

He will next be seen in 'Toxic' which he is co-producing, and is co-producing 'Ramayana'.

