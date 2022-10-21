Yash Tonk returns to television with 'Swaran Ghar'
By IANS | Published: October 21, 2022 06:15 PM 2022-10-21T18:15:04+5:30 2022-10-21T18:30:12+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 21 Popular television actor Yash Tonk is all set to comeback on the small screen with ...
Mumbai, Oct 21 Popular television actor Yash Tonk is all set to comeback on the small screen with 'Swaran Ghar'.
The actor is ready to introduce a turn of events in 'Swaran Ghar'. He will appear as Kanwaljeet Singh Bedi's step-brother, Baljit also known as Balli, a crude opportunist waiting to usurp Bedis' family money and take control of 'Swaran Ghar'. It will be worth watching what Baljit's entry means for the 'Swaran Ghar' household.
Yash said: "The viewers have showered love in abundance on 'Swaran Ghar' and I'm excited to join this amazing team. I will essay the role of Baljit, a crook and a gold digger."
He added: "It's a very different character from the negative roles that I have played in the past. His entry is expected to stir the plot and bring twists to the show. This show marks a new journey for me as an actor and I can't wait to begin shooting for it in Chandigarh."
'Swaran Ghar' airs on Colors.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app