Yashoda: Samantha Prabhu drops glimpse of her intense training session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a behind-the-scenes of hardcore training for action scenes in 'Yashoda'.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 'O Antava' actor treated fans with a training video.

In the video, she can be seen practicing action moves on the sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck5b_U6AFrZ/

From working on the field to hitting the gym to train her body.

Recently, she celebrated the success of the film with her trainer and received her favourite Jalebi for the performance especially the action scenes in 'Yashoda'.

'Yashoda', which releases on Friday.

In the movie, Samantha played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.

With 'Yashoda', Samantha is collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for 'The Family Man', recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.

Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor