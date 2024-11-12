Yash's 'Toxic' in trouble, Forest Department files case against makers over felling of trees in Bengaluru for shooting

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], November 12 : The Karnataka Forest Department has registered an FIR against the producers of Yash-starrer 'Toxic' over the alleged illegal axing of trees on forest land for the filming of the film in Bengaluru.

The FIR was also lodged against the Canara Bank General Manager and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) General Manager.

Recently, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre visited the site in Peenya and reviewed satellite images that purportedly showed the extent of deforestation.

He directed officials to take action against those responsible for the felling of trees in the area declared as reserved forest but occupied by HMT.

Earlier speaking with ANI, Eshwar shared, "I personally visited the land where 'Toxic' movie is being shot.. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT's jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images...We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules.Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence."

Khandre also took to his X account and stated hundreds of trees had been axed for the filming of Toxic

ಎಚ್.ಎಂ.ಟಿ. ವಶದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಅರಣ್ಯ ಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ‘ಟಾಕ್ಸಿಕ್’ ಎಂಬ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನೂರಾರು ಮರಗಳನ್ನು ಅಕ್ರಮವಾಗಿ ಕಡಿದು ಹಾನಿಗೊಳಿಸಿರುವ ವಿಚಾರ ಗಂಭೀರ ಚಿಂತೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಸ್ಯಾಟೆಲೈಟ್ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ಈ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಕೃತ್ಯವು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟವಾಗಿ ಕಾಣುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇಂದು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಕೃತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ… pic.twitter.com/yrjHhG9kLA— Eshwar Khandre (@eshwar_khandre) October 29, 2024

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' is made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas and is co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash is headlining the film.

The project was announced in December 2023.

Taking to Instagram, KGF fame Yash shared a post, which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, an official announcement regarding the film's female cast has not been made yet.

