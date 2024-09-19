‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Aditi Bhatia enjoys a leisurely solo dining experience, savouring this delicacy

Mumbai, Sep 19 ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ fame actress Aditi Bhatia took to her social media platform and shared two snapshots while going on a solo date.

The actress, who has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a mirror selfie, with some delicious cuisine.

In the first picture, the ‘Fire and Ice’ fame actor was seen in a cool black color crop top with a combination of blue color high waist denim jeans that made her look stylish.

The second snapshot showcased Aditi having a solo dining experience all by herself. She posted a picture of an exquisite Avocado toast with a touch of black olives with the sweetness of a mouth-watering strawberry smoothie.

She captioned the picture, “solo date”

On the work front, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani, Abhishek Verma, Aly Goni, Mihika Verma and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like -- 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna' and 'Tashan-e-Ishq' in which she portrayed the iconic character of Bubbly Taneja.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah' helmed by director Sooraj Barjatya, in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The 2006 romantic drama featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao as leads, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lataa Saberwal in pivotal roles.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' helmed by Apoorva Lakhia starring Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Abhishek Bachchan in a special cameo appearance.

She also featured in Emraan Hashmi starrer- 'The Train', 'Sargoshiyan' and ‘Chance Pe Dance’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Genelia Deshmukh.

Aditi has also been featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and the comedy-game show 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' featuring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor