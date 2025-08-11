"Ye unka badappan hai vo mere paas aaye": Annu Kapoor on meeting former Army chief Gen Bikram Singh

New Delhi [India] August 11 : Veteran actor Annu Kapoor attended the closing ceremony of Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) in Delhi on Sunday.

In a conversation with ANI, he discussed the relevance of the festival and Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award win for 'Jawan'. He also recounted meeting former Army chief Gen Bikram Singh.

He said, "I met him at the Mumbai airport lounge. Ye unka badappan hai vo mere paas aaye aur mujhe pehchanne ki koshish ki (It is his greatness that he came to me and tried to recognise me.) And when he told me that he is General Bikram Singh mai to unke pairon mein jhuk gaya mere dada bhi colonel the. mai unki bahut respect karta hu..you know whoever is a patriot, his name, his memory, his faith is in my heart desh ke jawaan hamari fauj ke jo jawaan hai morally hamari fauj naitikata ke jis star par pahuchi hai hamesha se vo puri duniya ke liye ek shubh sandesh hai. Our soldiers have killed so many terrorists. We will count this. Hamare logon ne 12 saal ke bachon tak ne kurbani di hai."

Kapoor also posted the picture with General Bikram Singh on his Instagram handle.

On talking about the relevance of the festival for the youth, he added, "There are a lot of benefits. Films are a prime medium of entertainment for Indian people. And the people who organise such film festivals invite such films, which the people do not get to see in cinemas. Jinhone sarthak filmein banayi hai, but due to low budget, they have not been shown properly. Such platforms, such film festivals, give such films a chance. So, our youth connects with them."

He continued, "It is a very good thing. Now, I think, there will be a time when, at least in Delhi itself, there will be a festival of South Delhi, and a festival of Northwest Delhi, and it will be a very good thing because we know that. Cricket and cinema, hamare desh ke manoranjan ke mukhya saadhan hai. So it is very important to pay more attention to them."

On talking about SRK being named as Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in 'Jawan', marking the superstar's first-ever National Film Award win, he shared, "It is a very, very good thing. I congratulate him. I wish him well. And when a capable person is given recognition at the national level for his work, it is a very inspiring message ki jo saksham log hai agar vo sarthak kaam karenge to samaaj ko nayi dihsa de sakte hai. I have a lot of blessings, a lot of love for him. It is a very good thing."

The curtains came down on the three-day Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) with a spectacular closing ceremony, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi CM felicitated three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, acclaimed film director Bharatbala, whose film was screened during the festival titled 'Aham Bharatam: 'I Am India', and veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

The festival was held from August 8 to August 10.

